All About H3N2 Influenza: Severe Complications, Who Is At Risk And Precautions

Cases of H3N2 influenza virus are being reported in several cities across the country. Karnataka and Haryana have even recorded one death each due to the virus, which is spreading rapidly. People have been complaining of flu-like symptoms after getting infected with the virus. Given the rate at which H3N2 influenza is spreading, it is crucial that you not only take the necessary precautions to safeguard yourself but also know about the severe symptoms that the virus can cause.

According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), you could experience symptoms ranging from fever and cough to runny nose.

Below are the common symptoms observed in people infected with H3N2 influenza.

Cough Fever Runny nose Vomiting Nausea Diarrhea Body aches

Can influenza H3N2 cause severe symptoms?

The CDC says that influenza viruses including the H3N2 variant can lead to some severe diseases even in people who are healthy. The virus can cause complications like pneumonia due to which you can end up in the hospital. The CDC warns that such complications can even cause death in some cases.

Who are at risk of developing severe complications?

Among those infected with the virus, children below the age of 5 and adults older than 65 years are more likely to fall severely sick. Besides these, pregnant people and those suffering from long-term health conditions such as diabetes, weakened immune systems, heart disease, neurological or neurodevelopmental conditions and asthma are at a higher risk of developing severe complications.

Dr Dinesh Raj, pediatrics at Delhi’s Holy Family Hospital told News18 that children with asthma and comorbid diseases including obesity are also more prone to getting sick.

According to experts, the infection lasts for around five to seven days and the fever caused due to it might subside at the end of three days. Cough can persist longer even in mild cases.

What you should do?

The virus spreads through respiratory droplets and hence you must wear a face mask and also maintain hygiene. Washing your hands regularly and avoiding contact with infected people is also crucial. You can also use hand sanitizers, especially when traveling in public transport.

