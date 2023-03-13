One of the most crucial methods to monitor your overall health is through taking regular blood tests. Routine blood tests can help you monitor how your body changes over time and give you the information you need to make wise lifestyle choices. Your doctor can use certain blood tests to find out how well your body’s systems are functioning.

Thyroid, liver and renal disorders, for instance, can be detected in a blood test as can other problems. Blood tests can also be used by your doctor to look for conditions and disorders that might affect your body in future, such as diabetes, HIV, anaemia and cancer.

Cardiovascular illness

A blood test can determine a person’s risk of getting heart disease even if they do not currently have heart-related problems. Other blood tests can evaluate how your blood clots are and determine whether the medications you’re taking are functioning as intended.

Complete blood count

During a routine complete blood count white blood cells, red blood cells and platelets are measured. Apart from them, haemoglobin and hematocrit are also taken into account. A complete blood count can tell about nutritional deficiencies such as vitamin B6 or B12, anaemia (iron deficiency), clotting problems, blood cancer, infection and immune system disorders.

Basic metabolic panel

Depending on your doctor’s directions and the purpose of the test, you might need to fast for at least 8 hours before having your blood drawn. A Basic Metabolic Panel (BMP) test may guide a doctor about some kidney diseases.

Diabetes and hormone imbalances in the body. A BMP test typically measures the blood amounts of eight substances:

Calcium

Glucose

Sodium

Potassium

Bicarbonate

Chloride

Blood urea nitrogen (BUN)

Creatinine

Comprehensive metabolic panel

Although a basic metabolic panel is similar to a comprehensive metabolic panel. A comprehensive metabolic panel includes inspection of some extra proteins in the body like albumin, alkaline phosphatase, alanine aminotransferase and aspartate aminotransferase bilirubin. This guides the doctors about the functioning of your liver.

Lipid profile

The test checks the quantity of both high and low-density cholesterol. Because it helps the liver convert harmful compounds into waste, HDL is considered “good" cholesterol. LDL is “bad" because it raises the chances of heart disease by encouraging the build-up of plaque in your arteries. Before this, you might need to fast for at least eight hours.

Thyroid panel

A thyroid panel, also known as a thyroid function test, measures the efficiency with which your thyroid produces and responds to various hormones, including:

Triiodothyronine (T3)- This controls your body temperature and heart rate in conjunction with T4.

Thyroxine (T4)- This controls your metabolism and how you develop in conjunction with T3.

The thyroid assists in controlling bodily processes like your mood, level of energy and general metabolism.

