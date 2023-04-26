Trends :Samantha BirthdayHoroscopeHappy Eid-ul-Fitr 2023Akshaya Tritiya 2023Parshuram Jayanti 2023
All You Need To Know About Lasoda, An Ancient Wild Fruit With Health Benefits

The Lisoda fruit is about the size of a medium plum.

Last Updated: April 26, 2023, 20:10 IST

It is a thousand-year-old wild fruit.
Lasoda is a wild fruit that grows in hot and sandy regions. It is found in regions like the Himalayas, Rajasthan and Gujarat. This sticky fruit has the unique quality of lowering blood pressure and alleviating allergic reactions in the body. It is a thousand-year-old wild fruit, whose origin is thought to be in India and its surrounding areas. The history of Lasoda fruit dates back to ancient times. It is believed to have been found in various regions including the Himalayas, Nepal, Myanmar, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, China, Polynesia, and Australia. Its medicinal properties have been described in Ayurvedic texts such as ‘Charaksamhita’, which was written in India in 7th-8th BC and refers to it as Pichhil.

Popular food item

The Lasoda fruit is about the size of a medium plum. When unripe, it has a green appearance that eventually turns yellow and somewhat translucent as it ripens. It grows in clusters on the tree and has a slightly astringent taste. Raw Lisoda can be used to make vegetables, and its pickles are well-known. When the fruit is ripe, its pulp becomes sweet and sticky, making it edible.

The Lasoda tree is highly valued for its solid wood, which is resistant to termites and is believed to bring peace when kept inside the house. In rural areas, the bark of the tree is sometimes chewed instead of betel leaf, and it has a reddening effect on the mouth and tongue. The tree is used to make Mathani, a traditional item made from its wood.

Health Benefits

The appropriate quantity of nutrients present in Lasoda is believed to make it beneficial for the body. The bark and leaves of the fruit can be dried and turned into a powder, which is used in Ayurvedic medicine to treat various ailments, including joint pain and swelling. In case of toothache, a decoction made by boiling the bark in water and then cooling it can provide relief. It is important to note that Lasoda is a wild fruit that should not be consumed in large quantities, as it can make the taste of the mouth uncontrollable and cause abdominal pain.

first published: April 26, 2023, 20:10 IST
last updated: April 26, 2023, 20:10 IST
