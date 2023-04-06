All You Need to Know About Pre-Diabetes and its Symptoms

Are you one of those who feels lethargic while doing any physical activity? Do you have a poor diet schedule? If yes, then this article is for you, because we are going to discuss something really important. You definitely should not miss it. Today, we’ll be talking about prediabetes, which has become really common nowadays.

When your blood sugar level is high, but not high enough for your doctor to diagnose it as diabetes, then it is known as prediabetes. Because the symptoms aren’t severe, it’s almost impossible to detect it. This is also known as impaired fasting glucose or impaired glucose tolerance. Millions of people all over the world are suffering from this condition without even realising it.

The amount of insulin released by the pancreas will decrease during this condition. When the amount of insulin decreases, the digestion of sugar is hampered. When sugar or glucose is not properly digested, it begins to accumulate in the blood. This condition is called diabetes in medical terms.

Advertisement

When sugar begins to accumulate in the blood, it begins to dilate all of the veins. This type of diabetes can cause high blood pressure, heart disease, kidney damage and vision problems. Despite being so dangerous, the way our lifestyle is, most people have started falling prey to diabetes easily.

Dr Paras Agarwal, Endocrinologist and Diabetes Specialist at Max Healthcare Gurgaon, says that it is considered normal for a healthy young adult to have fast blood sugar levels of 90 to 110 mg/dl. A blood sugar level of less than 150 after eating is considered normal. If a young person’s lifestyle is unhealthy and their fasting sugar level rises above 120 or 130, they have pre-diabetes, but there are no warning signs of becoming diabetic.

According to Dr Paras Aggarwal, fasting blood sugar levels between 120 and 130 indicate diabetes. If you don’t manage it at this stage, you will have a lot of problems later on. He stated that if the sugar level after eating food exceeds 200, it should never be taken lightly because it does not take long to reach the danger level.

Advertisement

Prediabetes usually has no signs or symptoms. Darkened skin on certain parts of the body is one possible sign of prediabetes. The neck, armpits and groin areas can all be affected. The following are classic signs and symptoms that indicate you’ve progressed from prediabetes to type 2 diabetes:

Increased thirst Frequent urination Increased hunger Fatigue Blurred vision Numbness or tingling in the feet or hands Frequent infections Slow-healing sores Unintended weight loss

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here