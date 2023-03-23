All You Need To Know About Pros And Cons Of Fitness Cardio

Fasted cardio is a popular form of exercise that involves performing cardiovascular exercises on an empty stomach, typically in the morning. The idea behind fasted cardio is that it can help burn more fat as the body is forced to rely on its stored fat for energy during the workout. While some people swear by its benefits for weight loss and overall fitness, others question its effectiveness and potential drawbacks.

However, like any form of exercise, fasted cardio has its pros and cons. Here are 5 of them listed below to help you make an informed decision about incorporating this type of exercise into your fitness routine.

Benefits of Fasted Cardio

Increased fat burning

According to a study published in the British Journal Of Nutrition, fasted cardio increases the body’s fat-burning capacity during the exercise. When you perform cardio in a fasted state, your body is forced to use stored fat as energy instead of relying on carbohydrates from food.

Improved insulin sensitivity

Regularly performing fasted cardio can improve insulin sensitivity. Insulin helps to regulate blood sugar levels, and improved insulin sensitivity means that your body is better able to use insulin to regulate blood sugar levels, which can lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Time-efficient

Fasted cardio can be a time-efficient way for physical workout as you can do it first thing in the morning before breakfast. This can be especially beneficial for people who have busy schedules and find it hard to go to gym during the day.

Reduced appetite

A study published in The National Library Of Medicine shows that fasted cardio reduces appetite, which can be beneficial for people who struggle with overeating or find it hard to control their food intake.

Improved cardiovascular health

Cardiovascular exercise, in general, is excellent for cardiovascular health, and fasted cardio is no exception. Regular fasted cardio can help improve cardiovascular function and reduce the risk of developing heart disease.

Cons of Fasted Cardio

Reduced performance

Performing cardio in a fasted state can lead to reduced performance during the day as your body may not have enough energy. This can lead to a decrease in the intensity of the workout and you may feel fatigued during the day.

Muscle breakdown

When you perform cardio in a fasted state, your body may break down muscle tissue for energy instead of fat. This can lead to muscle loss over time, which can be detrimental to overall health and fitness goals.

Increased risk of injury

Performing cardio in a fasted state can increase the risk of injury as your body is not adequately fueled to perform at its best. This can be especially true for high-intensity workouts where the risk of injury is already high.

Hunger and fatigue

Performing fasted cardio can lead to feelings of hunger and fatigue, which can make it challenging to maintain a regular exercise routine. This can be especially true for people who are not used to exercising in a fasted state.

Not suitable for everyone

Fasted cardio may not be suitable for everyone, especially people with certain health conditions or who are on medication. People with diabetes or low blood sugar, for example, may not be able to perform fasted cardio safely.

Ultimately, the decision to perform fasted cardio should be based on individual needs and goals, as well as advice from a qualified healthcare professional or fitness instructor.

