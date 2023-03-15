Home » Lifestyle » Allu Arjun And Indian Ensembles Are Definitely A Match Made In Heaven

Allu Arjun And Indian Ensembles Are Definitely A Match Made In Heaven

There is no denying the fact that the Pan-India superstar aces desi attires like nobody else, want proof? Well, here you go

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

News18.com

Last Updated: March 15, 2023, 18:49 IST

New Delhi, India

He is absolute goals, right?

Allu Arjun is one of the biggest stars India has seen and with every day passing by, his stardom gets bigger and better. One thing which really adds to his personality is his impeccable sense of dressing that redefines chicness and at the same time maintains class, no matter what he wears. While we have seen him making some of the most imperative choices in western looks, he certainly wears Indian traditional outfits with the complete class as well.

Here is a list of all the times he rocked Indian wear and swept us off our feet-

All white

Straight out of a movie poster.

RELATED NEWS

Allu Arjun looks extremely dashing and handsome in this all-white kurta outfit. With glasses on, and a beard trimmed to fineness, Allu Arjun is handsome in white in this picture. Well, he certainly looks a class apart in Indian wear.

All Black

Flanked by his wife on his side, this picture is nothing but dreamy.

Allu Arjun looks exceptionally handsome in black. With a similar black shawl on his neck, and hair well set, the superstar has clearly nailed this look. No wonder why fans love his desi attire.

Stunning in White Jacket

Absolutely perfect for a warm summer’s day.

This Indian traditional wear is, without a doubt, one of the best options for the wedding season. Wearing it with all style and manner, we are only stealing glances at Allu Arjun in this look.

Black Embroidery

This is literally the best Sangeet attire one can ever imagine of.

Allu Arjun has donned his black kurta with golden embroidery with a sense of class and command. Giving stellar vibes, the PAN India superstar has truly rocked this look.

Plain Black Indian wear

We are absolutely vibing with this ensemble, aren’t we?

What’s better than a man in black? And what makes the look more appealing is when that all-black is super desi, just like Allu Arjun’s look as he accepted an award.

White traditional for white Taj Mahal

This stunning picture was clicked on the occasion of the actor and his wife Sneha’s anniversary.

This picture of Allu Arjun looks twice as iconic because he is dressed in a White kurta Pajama as he poses at the Taj Mahal. He looks extremely appealing in white.

