Amarnath Yatra: What Are The Food Items That Are Not Available For Pilgrims, All You Need To Know

This year the glorious Amarnath Yatra is all slated to begin from July 1 and with less than a month remaining, new information have started to surface regarding what can be eaten during the yatra and what will not be permitted during that span of time.

The Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board has put out a notice stating the fact that any food that can prove to be harmful to the pilgrims journey during this long pilgrimage will not be allowed this time. Starting from beverages such as cold drinks to fast food items or even deep fried food is strictly prohibited.

While on the yatra it can be absolutely dangerous for pilgrims to consume anything that is too heavy, there is a lot of walking involved and fatty food can always hamper the momentum thus food items like chole bhature, jalebi, the sinful combination of halwa puri are also restricted.

Non-vegetarian food, alcohol, ghutka, pan masala and tobacco have always been restricted from the yatra and the rule stays the same this year too owing to religious factors according to media reports.