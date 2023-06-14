Amazing Mocktails You Can Try Making At Home This Summer, Recipes Inside

The summer months have rolled in and all we crave is a good mocktail that we can sip from within the comfort of our homes. A good refreshing mocktail can soothe not just your health but your heart and soul. Purchasing packaged mocktails or buying store-bought powdered mocktails can be bad for the health not just because of the high sugar content in the drinks and preservatives plus you have to consider the fact that they can be quite heavy in terms of a pocket pinch.

For those unaware, a lot of doctors are of the opinion that one must mostly follow a light diet during the summer months and specifically include a lot of fluids in it. If you are in search of mocktail recipes that are tasty but nutritious too then you have nothing to worry about because we have two amazing recipes in store for you.

Check out the recipes of the mocktails that will very soon be your most favourite thing to drink-

Dates Banana Shake: Sugar-Free (Serves 300ml)

Ingredients and Method:-

Cut 1 pc of ripe banana into small pcs Add 6 pcs of de-seeded Kimia Dates Add 150 ml of milk Add 3-4 cubes of ice Blend all the ingredients in a high-speed blender Smoothie is ready to be served

Skin Glow Straw: ABC Juice (Serves 300ml)

Ingredients and Method:-