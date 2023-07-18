 Amazing Monsoon Snacking Recipes That Will Definitely Cause A Stir In Your Heart

The monsoon months have rolled in and as much as a lot of people do appreciate the rain, it has to be noted that sometimes it does get monotonous. Sitting at home with nowhere to go owing to the rain is an absolute pain. Nobody wants to be bored at home with nowhere to go, nothing good to eat. What if we told you that we do have the perfect fix for the latter problem?

You do not need to step out in the maddening rains, you can most certainly enjoy nice snacks in the comfort of your home. It is a tradition to anyway sip warm tea and enjoy a lovely snack or two every time it’s raining and one must hold onto it too. Here are 2 snack recipes that you will love-

Delhi Chaat Chutney By Moj Creator Jyoti

Ingredients:-

2-3 boiled potatoes

Puri

2 tomatoes finely chopped

1 onion, chopped

Coriander for garnish

Cheese for garnish

1/2 cup tomato sauce

1/2 cup green chutney1/2 cup curd

4-5 tsp tamarind chutney

1/2 cup sev bhujia

Method:-

Start by arranging the puris neatly on a plate. Next, generously fill each puri with ingredients such as potatoes, onions, and tomatoes. Go on to add a dollop of green chutney, tomato sauce, curd, and the special Delhi chaat chutney made by Mother’s recipe. Make sure to sprinkle some chaat masala evenly over the puris. Garnish the chaat with sev, fresh coriander leaves, and a sprinkle of cheese.

Moong Daal Samosa By Moj Creator Ria Arora

Ingredients:-

For Pastry:

2 cups refined flour

1 tsp salt

2 tbsp oil

Water

For Filling:

3 cups green gram

2 tbsp oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

1/8 tsp asafoetida

3 tsp garam masala

3 tsp chilli powder

2 tbsp fennel seeds, powdered.

2 tsp coriander powder

Salt to taste

1 1/2 tsp mango powder

Method: