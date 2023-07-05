Amid Grand Festivities, Devotees Celebrate Guru Purnima In Kurnool and Nandyal

Guru Purnima, a significant festival in Hinduism and Buddhism, was celebrated with great fervour in various temples across India. Notably, the Kurnool and Nandyal districts of Andhra Pradesh witnessed grand festivities where devotees congregated to seek the blessings of their revered deities.

In the Nandyal district, devotees flocked to the Mahanandi temple to commemorate Guru Purnima. This sacred temple, believed to be over 1500 years old, holds immense reverence among pilgrims. The chief priest paid homage to the divine by presenting a silk saree to the deity Shri Kameshwari, who presides at the Mahanandi shrine.

Another revered destination for devotees was the Shri Kameswari Ammavari temple, dedicated to Goddess Parvati. This temple, reconstructed in 1939, holds special significance as devotees seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The connection between Goddess Amma and this temple is believed to be profound, drawing pilgrims from far and wide.

Across Telugu states, various Devi temples hosted the Shakambari festivals, which extend until the full moon. These festivals pay homage to goddesses, with rituals and celebrations held in their honour. According to Chandi Saptasati, Goddess Sakambari appeared during a severe drought, responding to the pleas of sages who sought her intervention. In her divine manifestation, she nurtured the world by giving birth to plants and saving countless lives. As a result, she is revered as Sakambari Devi, and the temples adorned with fruits and vegetables symbolize her benevolence, offering special pujas in her honour.