Amy Jackson Took Her Beau Ed Westwick Around Town Wearing The Most Stunning Ensemble Worth Rs 38,600

What do you think of Amy's stunning look, goals or not?

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

News18.com

Last Updated: July 24, 2023, 13:18 IST

New Delhi, India

Amy Jackson sure dressed to impress for a quick coffee run in the city. (Images: Instagram)
Amy Jackson sure dressed to impress for a quick coffee run in the city. (Images: Instagram)

Amy Jackson and her boyfriend Ed Westwick are taking Mumbai by storm one outing at a time. Indian fans have always loved Ed as Chuck Bass in the ever-so-popular series Gossip Girl and seeing him visiting India and loving every second of it with Amy is surely spreading some joy to the fans and followers of the couple.

Each day that they step out or post a picture together in India, not only do they look absolutely in love with one another but they compliment each other’s sartorial choices well too. Recently at an outing, Amy wore the most gorgeous ensemble and fashion critics and enthusiasts have been obsessed with it ever since.

Check out her outfit, if you already have not-

Amy opted for a burnt orange shacket from the brand Antar-Agni which was anti-fit and looked lovely on her, the colour complimented her happy state of mind and she paired it up with a cotton-silk tulip pants of the same colour from the same brand. She turned the individual pieces into a co-ord set that looked great on her. While the pants are worth Rs. 18,800 the shacket costs Rs. 19,800 and together the incredible ensemble is worth Rs. 38,600.

    • She could have easily gone ahead and made the two into a co-ord set but the actress chose to go ahead and oomph it up a little with a small touch. She wore a skimpy black bodysuit to go with the look, the contrasting colour of which against the burnt orange shade of the outfit looked ethereal. The choice of wearing the pants from a low-waist angle was great too.

    Amy loves a good no-makeup makeup look and that is exactly what she aced this time too. The actress had her hair up in a sleek ponytail and her pink lip shade just worked wonders for her. She accessorised the look with a pair of black shades and her black footwear was in complete sync with the look.

    About the Author

    Shreeja BhattacharyaShreeja Bhattacharya, possesses an unwavering passion for writing. Her profound ...Read More

    first published: July 24, 2023, 13:18 IST
