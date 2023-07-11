Anal Cancer: All You Need To Know About Symptoms, Causes And Treatment

Anal cancer is a relatively uncommon type of cancer that primarily affects the tissues or lining of the anal canal. Unfortunately, symptoms often go unnoticed until the cancer has already spread to other areas. However, being aware of the disease and its early signs can help in taking timely action and improving outcomes for individuals at risk. Typically, anal cancer is diagnosed more frequently in individuals who are 60 years old or above. Before the age of 35, it tends to be more prevalent in men, but after the age of 50, it becomes slightly more common in women.

Symptoms

According to Healthline, in the early stages, anal cancer can often be difficult to diagnose as it may not show any noticeable symptoms. This can make it challenging for healthcare professionals to identify the condition. As the disease progresses, symptoms may arise that can be mistaken for other conditions such as haemorrhoids. Common general symptoms of anal cancer include pain and bleeding. Additionally, individuals may experience itching, detect a lump in or around the anus, face difficulties with bowel movements or notice narrower stool. Another thing that may cause anal cancer is pelvic radiation therapy, used for other types of cancers like rectal, prostate or cervical cancer.