Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur To Celebrate Manish Malhotra’s Diffuse at Lakme Grand Finale I EXCLUSIVE

Celebrating a year of Diffuse, celebrated fashion designer Manish Malhotra is all set to bring the house down with his showstoppers Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur at the Lakme Grand Finale.

Being the current talk of the town, both Ananya and Aditya’s style statement has been an extension of their personality and have always managed to complement each other in their own unique way.

Bringing the two stars on one runway and celebrating fashion unapologetically, Mansih Malhotra tends to outdo himself each time he plans a runway show. This season too the ace couturier and fashion designer will make a splash in true Manish style. We can’t wait to see what Manish has styled Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur in for the grand finale.

With the mood board playing around with bold and edgy silhouettes, in line with Diffuse’s ‘Find You Core’ philosophy, the showcase also beautifully blends with Lakme’s #UnapologeticallyME campaign.

Manish Malhotra’s Diffuse collection will see a splash of game-inspired prints representing individuality, non-binary, fluidity and androgynous styles. The collection is steeped in the spirit of enabling everyone to find their core and express themselves unfiltered and the show is for the fashionistas who are ready to take on the world, looking and feeling their best both on and off the runway.

Embracing beauty and fashion on the runway and that too unapologetically, Manish Malhotra says, “Celebrating one year of Diffuse at the Grand Finale of Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI. The rules of fashion are being redefined, it’s time to re-tag. I’m excited to bring the next drop of Diffuse with striking digital prints in androgynous and futuristic designs along with Lakmé’s bold endeavour to be #UnapoloegeticallyME. Let the games begin."

Commenting on Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale, Harman Dhillon, Vice President Skin Care & Color Cosmetics at Hindustan Unilever Limited said, “We, at Lakmé, are excited to bring to you another season of Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI. This season will be pivoted around our #UnapologeticallyMÉ campaign that celebrates fashionistas at work - accomplished Indian women who unapologetically embrace fashion, beauty and themselves in all walks of life; women who prove that prioritising beauty does not strip them of their substance. Partnering with celebrated designer Manish Malhotra, who is known for pioneering trends through his Diffuse collection’s signature aesthetic, we look forward to our joint endeavour to redefine the new era of beauty and fashion in the country."

Keeping up with the bold and edgy styles from the collection, renowned makeup artist Daniel Bauer will conceptualise the show-stopping makeup looks for the show this season, complementing the genius of Lakmé and Manish Malhotra. Commenting on the concept of the show, he said, “The Lakmé Grand Finale is the biggest and most influential fashion and beauty moment in our country. Through this show and with two icons of our industry, Lakmé and Manish Malhotra, we’re going to confront and challenge what beauty stereotypes and goals mean in 2023 and beyond. No apology for who you are and the makeup you choose, we are championing Unapologetically Mé for everyone, every day."

