Trends :Horoscope TodayChingam 1Zero Shadow Day Nag Panchami 2023Hariyali Teej 2023
Home » Lifestyle » Ananya Panday Exudes Charm is a Lovely Anita Dongre Saree Worth a Good Rs 23K

Ananya Panday Exudes Charm is a Lovely Anita Dongre Saree Worth a Good Rs 23K

To combat monsoon greys, Ananya Panday's flowery saree for the Dream Girl 2 promotions is the perfect choice and here is why.

Advertisement

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 21:56 IST

Mumbai, India

To beat the monsoon greys, Ananya Panday's flowery saree for the Dream Girl 2 promotions is the best. (Images: Instagram)
To beat the monsoon greys, Ananya Panday's flowery saree for the Dream Girl 2 promotions is the best. (Images: Instagram)

Ananya Panday’s distinctive sense of style, which is etched with feminine characteristics and adaptability, lends a casual touch to whatever she wears. As the release date of Dream Girl 2 approaches, the actress has a busy schedule filled with promotional events. One lovely saree at a time, Ananya has been dishing up a variety of styles. The actress has been providing us with a feast of fashion, with, of course, her Gen Z spin on it, ranging from high-end designer picks to local labels. She was recently photographed wearing a lovely floral saree, which was ideal for combating our monsoon greys.

Advertisement

She chose a lightweight, casual style that cost Rs 22,900 from Anita Dongre’s racks. It had a chic, cream-colored foundation and an elaborate flower pattern all over it. She kept it completely simple with a sleek necklace and delicate studs.

Panday has been using this statement lately ever since the Dream Girl 2 advertising began. Her gorgeous saris are a convincing argument in favour of ethnic magic. Ananya looked great in a stunning blue saree. The drape was worn with a low-cut blouse with a sweetheart neckline, and a chic stone necklace completed the ensemble.

top videos
  • Alia Bhatt Shares Her Mantra To Overcome Anxiety & Panic Attacks; WATCH & LEARN

    • Another look revealed Ananya glowing in a Manish Malhotra saree in a vivid yellow hue. She combined the monochromatic drape with a strappy blouse with sparkly accents. The beautiful ethnic earrings she wore were the ideal finishing touch.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Riya Ashok MadayiRiya's passion is writing on anything lifestyle. She loves everything, from trav...Read More

    first published: August 14, 2023, 21:50 IST
    last updated: August 14, 2023, 21:56 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App