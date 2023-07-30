Ananya Panday Is A Golden Beauty In Mesh and Lace Bralette and Skirt at ICW 2023

Ananya Panday looked vibrant in a molten gold mesh and lace bralette and skirt as she swayed on the ramp for couturier Rimzim Dadu.

Panday says, “ Surprisingly, I felt very comfortable walking in this. It’s almost like molten lava gold. I’m usually nervous about walking the ramp but in this Rimzim Dadu’s piece, I walked perfectly."

Panday’s fashion choices often reflect a blend of contemporary trends and youthful charm and is characterized by a playful and modern approach, with a penchant for experimenting with bold colors and fun patterns and gold looked resplendently beautiful on her.

Rimzim Dadu’s latest couture collection embarks on a captivating journey that transcends consciousness, embracing the enigmatic essence of water.

On being asked about the sustainability aspect of her clothing, the designer says, “For me sustainability is something which lasts long, which can be passed on to the next generation and that is what my designs and fabric stand for."

On choosing the beautiful leafy gold outfit for Panday, Dadu opines, “ I feel gold looks stunning on her. She has this beach sunsetish glow right now and gold looks great on her. I personally love doing structured clothing and this silhouette really works on her."

Shifting from rigidity to rhythmic flow and from form to motion, the collection embodies the endless variability reminiscent of ocean tides. Drawing inspiration from traditional Indian crafts, reimagined in a contemporary context, the pieces exude versatility through the use of signature materials. The collection’s centerpiece lies in the textural marvels, crafted with mesh and lace techniques, encompassing both organic softness and bold architectural shapes.