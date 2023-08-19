Ananya Panday Oozes Charm in a Barbie-Core Co-Ord Set Worth Rs 9K for Dream Girl 2 Promotions

Currently, Ananya Panday continues to promote her new movie ‘Dream Girl 2.’ Throughout the promotions, the Gen Z fashion icon has been making waves with her stylish look, and this time was no different. Ananya Panday hit all the right notes, whether she was stunning in sarees or had us in awe of her colourful outfits. The celebrity child donned a stylish knit crop top with a round neckline. She matched the knit pencil skirt with her long-sleeved shirt. In her Instagram posts, Ananya Pandey wrote, “Indoor Indore Cleanest city Cleanest love #DreamGirl2 25th August (sic)."

Fashion experts were impressed by Meagan Concessio, Ananya Panday’s stylist. Ananya’s stylist enhanced her Barbie persona with ethereal pink stilettos. She chose pink-colored Swarovski studded crystal earrings as her accessories. Nidhi Chang, Ananya’s hairdresser, pulled her hair back into a stylish ponytail.Do you enjoy Ananya Panday’s Barbie attire as well? She is wearing a Milk White co-ord outfit in a lovely pink colour.

Are you in love with this pretty pink outfits and waiting to get your hands on this? We’ve got you covered. Her knitted crop top comes around for €52, which is equal to Rs. 4,700.05, and pencil skirt for €57, which is equal to Rs. 5,152.59. The initial cost of the clothes was about Rs 20K. So seize the chance now before it passes you by!