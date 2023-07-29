Ananya Panday Paints Ibiza Red In A Pristine White Dress Worth Rs 20, 482; See Pics

Ananya Panday is definitely a trendsetter whose sartorial choices have always been impressive. Whether she is posing on the red carpet or stepping out for a casual day in the city, she never misses the mark. The actress without an iota of doubt always puts her best fashion foot forward and fashion critics and enthusiasts are always in awe of her.

The actress recently shared a few lovely pictures from her family vacation in Ibiza and of course, like always exuded some serious fashion goals. In case, you have missed out on her beautiful pictures, check them out here-

Ananya decked up for a family night out in a pristine white lace dress from the famous brand With Jéan. This dress which is worth $249 if converted to Indian currency stands approximately at Rs. 20,482. The Mirabel corset dress featured zip detailing and intrinsic embroidery work which was subtle yet striking. The contrast of white and silver was simply mesmerising.