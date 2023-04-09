Ananya Panday, Vaani Kapoor, Kiara Advani; See The Best Dressed Celebs At Style Awards

The Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards 2023 saw some of the most influential personalities in Hindi cinema gracing the red carpet. The stars had their fashion game on point as they made a grand entrance at the event in Mumbai. As expected, fans cannot get over the elegant outfits worn by their favourite stars. Here’s a look at what your favourite stars wore at the Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards 2023.

Ananya Panday was the star of the night and took home the Most Glamorous Icon award. Ananya was dressed in a beige gown. The heavily detailed outfit had a corseted bodice with sparkling crystal tassels, a strapless sweetheart neckline, and a tulle-ruffled mini skirt with a long train. High heels, open tresses and a choker necklace completed the look.

Gen-Z star Janhvi Kapoor chose a vivid yellow gown for the night. The outfit featured a cropped hem, one full-length sleeve, and a high-neck blouse with a fitted bust. The dress included a bodycon skirt with a tulle design on the waist and a lengthy train at the back.

Kiara Advani looked sassy in a satin-silk dress with a one-shoulder neckline, keyhole detailing on the bust, a cut-out on the midriff and embellishments at the ends. The dress featured a thigh-high slit on the front, a floor-grazing hem, and a figure-hugging silhouette.

Disha Patani rocked the stage in a silver dress with a sweetheart neckline and a fitted bust. The outfit featured a cut-out at the waist, a backless design, and a thigh-high slit.

Nora Fatehi showed up to the event wearing an ivory gown with mirror adornments and long sleeves. Her opera gloves were the highlight of the outfit.

Vaani Kapoor added some colour in her ice-blue gown with a strapless plunge neckline, a fitted bust, a gathered design on the skirt, thigh-high slit, and sparkling sequin accents.

Shehnaaz Gill’s red carpet looks are worth the wait. She opted for an all-red slip-on minidress and layered it with a matching blazer, stockings and heels.

Rani Mukerji also graced the show and opted for a classic black dress. She wore a dark gown with a deep V neckline, full-length sleeves, and gold studded leaf designs, and a floor-grazing hemline.

Vidya Balan looked as stunning as ever in a lavishly adorned plunge-neck gown. It was intricately designed in gold on the top, while the skirt was set in solid black.

Kartik Aaryan looked like a perfect gentleman in a suit and tie. He opted for a checkered grey suit and a pink shirt. He finished off his look with a striped tie, black polished boots, and a neat hairdo.

Aayushmann Khurana went all out in his monochrome ensemble. The Doctor G actor wore a white shirt paired with matching trousers. The highlight was his jacket, which featured ruffled frills on the sleeves.

