Ananya Panday Wore The Most Stunning Mesh Dress Worth Rs 31,901 For A Family Dinner, Details Inside

Ananya Panday is a trendsetter in every sense of the term, ever since she stepped into the industry she has been setting some serious fashion goals. From ethnic wear to the sexiest dresses, Ananya aces them all with the utmost panache. No matter what she wears the outfits always reflect her passion towards the very concept of fashion, she sure is meticulous in choosing what she wears and how she wears it.

Recently, Anaya’s mother Bhavana Pandey took to her social media accounts to share pictures from their family dinner date. Netizens were thrilled to see the family of four in the same frame, the family looked lovely as always. However, what caught the eyes of fashion critics and enthusiasts alike was Ananya’s dress.

Advertisement

In case, you have missed out on the pictures, check them out here-

Ananya sported a lovely mesh dress from the shelves of the uber-popular brand Jacquemus. This Malha mesh dress is priced at 352 Euros which if converted to Indian currency stands at Rs. 31,901. While it sure is quite a steep amount, it is a premium luxury wear and therefore the price does seem worth it.