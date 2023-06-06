Ananya Panday's Handstand Sets Fitness Goals High; Discover The Health Benefits

Ananya Panday has been a dedicated yoga enthusiast, much like other leading actors in the industry. She frequently shares her fitness journey on social media, aiming to inspire her fans to prioritise their well-being. Ananya has ventured into various forms of yoga, including aerial yoga, and has successfully mastered challenging asanas. Recently, she impressed her followers by flawlessly performing a handstand, also known as Adho Mukha Vrksasana.

Celebrity yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani on Instagram shared the video of her accomplishment-

The actress skillfully performed the handstand, by balancing her entire body on the palms of her hands. Maintaining a straight posture with a neutral spine, she extended her hips and kept her forearms perpendicular to the ground.

If you’re considering incorporating this pose into your daily routine, here are several benefits of the handstand-