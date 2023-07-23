Trends :Horoscope TodayMalaika AroraUorfi JavedRoad TripsSanjay Dutt Whiskey
Ananya Panday's Spain Swimsuit Pictures: A Hint at Aditya Roy Kapur's Presence?

Ananya Panday shared vacation pictures from Spain, leading to fans asking about the whereabouts of her rumored boyfriend, Aditya Roy Kapur.

Curated By: Swati Chaturvedi

News18.com

Last Updated: July 23, 2023, 11:33 IST

New Delhi, India

Ananya Panday Shares Spain Vacation Photos, Fans Wonder About Aditya Roy Kapur

Ananya Panday took to Instagram to share her pictures from her Spain vacation with rumoured boyfriend Aditya Kapoor. Fans spotted them in Portugal and Spain and one fan seemed to have spotted the Nigh Manager actor in her recent pictures.

Ananya posted a series of pictures on her ‘Gram. The initial one showed her sitting beside a pool, holding coconut water, and donning a blue swimsuit along with sunglasses. Next, she shared a photo of her reflection on a glass wall, with a man also captured in the picture. In a different shot, Ananya was seen sitting on the sand, striking a pose for the camera.

Showcasing stunning locales of Spain, she simply wrote, “Blue baby." After sharing the pictures, her best friend Suhana Khan commented, “Woww bikini babe," adding to the admiration of the post.

    • Ananya and Aditya Roy Kapur have been the subject of dating rumors for a while now. On their recent return to Mumbai, they were spotted at the airport wearing casual grey outfits, choosing to exit separately, but the paparazzi still managed to capture them. Pictures from their trip to Spain and Portugal have surfaced online, including a viral video of them riding scooters in Portugal and a photo of them chatting at a restaurant in Lisbon.

    Ananya had previously addressed the dating rumors, playfully stating that people can keep guessing about her relationship status.

    first published: July 23, 2023, 11:33 IST
    last updated: July 23, 2023, 11:33 IST
