Ananya Panday's Spain Swimsuit Pictures: A Hint at Aditya Roy Kapur's Presence?

Ananya Panday took to Instagram to share her pictures from her Spain vacation with rumoured boyfriend Aditya Kapoor. Fans spotted them in Portugal and Spain and one fan seemed to have spotted the Nigh Manager actor in her recent pictures.

Ananya posted a series of pictures on her ‘Gram. The initial one showed her sitting beside a pool, holding coconut water, and donning a blue swimsuit along with sunglasses. Next, she shared a photo of her reflection on a glass wall, with a man also captured in the picture. In a different shot, Ananya was seen sitting on the sand, striking a pose for the camera.

Showcasing stunning locales of Spain, she simply wrote, “Blue baby." After sharing the pictures, her best friend Suhana Khan commented, “Woww bikini babe," adding to the admiration of the post.