Ancient Remedy To Modern Marvel, The Many Health Benefits Of Buddha's Hand

Hailing from China and Northeast India, the extraordinary Buddha’s hand citron fruit has become a fascinating subject for fruit enthusiasts and health-conscious individuals. Its captivating appearance, resembling the hand of a praying Buddha with elongated fingers, adds to its allure. As a close relative of pomelo and mandarins, this fruit delights the senses with its fruity aroma and distinctive citrus taste. Throughout history, it has been cherished for its medicinal properties, offering a plethora of health benefits. Let’s have a brief look at the benefits that Buddha’s hand provides.

Pain Relief

For ages, the Buddha’s hand fruit has been revered for its exceptional pain-relieving properties. Its unique chemical composition, including coumarin, limonin, and diosmin, works together to effectively alleviate pain and inflammation. Whether it’s injuries, swelling, post-surgery discomfort, or bruises, this fruit is trusted for relief.

Respiratory Problems

As a citrus fruit, Buddha Hand contains exceptional properties that make it a panacea for respiratory diseases. Its expectorant qualities help alleviate excessive coughing, phlegm, and cold symptoms. Soaking the fruit in water and sugar enhances its benefits before consumption. Notably, Buddha Hand brings rapid relief from pain, offering a holistic solution to respiratory discomfort.

Controls Blood Pressure

The Buddha Hand fruit is renowned for its vasodilator properties, which help to relax the coronary blood vessels. It actively assists in clearing any buildup of debris within the blood vessels. As confirmed by reports, this fruit improves blood circulation, thereby reducing the likelihood of strokes and heart attacks.

Gastrointestinal Problems

Buddha’s hand offers a potent remedy for various gastrointestinal discomforts such as upset stomach, diarrhoea, cramping, bloating, and constipation. Its anti-inflammatory properties work wonders in calming inflammation within the stomach lining and soothing the intestinal muscles, ensuring smoother digestion and regular excretion.