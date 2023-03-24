Home » Lifestyle » Another Vacation? Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Were Spotted At Mumbai Airport

Another Vacation? Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Were Spotted At Mumbai Airport

This stunning couple who tied the knot back in December of 2021 love travelling together and their travel posts are always the sweetest

Published By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 24, 2023, 09:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif keep giving us some amazing couple goals (Photo: Twitter)
The power couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif jetted off to an undisclosed location together on Tuesday night. Cameras went clickety-click as soon as the couple arrived at the Mumbai airport. Images and videos of their departure are being widely shared on social media. For their latest airport look, the couple opted for comfortable casuals. While Katrina Kaif was seen in a coordinated dark jogger set, Vicky Kaushal wore a sweatshirt and cargo pants.

A video of the duo shows them getting out of their car and walking towards the departure gates. They take a moment to pose and wave at the cameras before catching their flight from Mumbai.

The couple absolutely nailed their airport look. Katrina Kaif opted for a dark-hued sweatshirt and jogger set for her look. The sweatshirt featured a hoodie on the back, cinched trims, front pockets, and a loose silhouette, whereas the jogger pants had a baggy fit hem. She wore black lace-up combat boots, tinted sunglasses and a face mask to complete her look.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, wore an oversized black sweatshirt with a round neckline, full-length sleeves, cinched hems, a baggy silhouette, and droopy shoulders to complement his wife. He wore it with cargo pants, white sneakers, black-tinted sunglasses, a baseball cap, a clean-shaven appearance, and carried a backpack.

Their fans filled the comments section of the video with compliments. One wrote, “Most genuine and beautiful." Another user remarked, “A classy and respectful couple." Some were also excited to spot them together at the airport after so long. One user wrote, “Missed seeing them [heart emoji] so subtle yet beautiful they are," while another said, “Made my morning." The duo last headed for a vacation in Rajasthan during New Year. The couple treated their fans with glimpses from their vacation.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal recently completed filming for Meghna Gulzar’s directorial debut, Sam Bahadur. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, will soon be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. She is also working on Jee Lee Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

first published: March 24, 2023, 09:00 IST
last updated: March 24, 2023, 09:00 IST
