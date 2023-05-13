Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma to Make Her Debut; Aditi Rao Hydari Returns

Cannes 2023: From May 16 to 27, L’Oreal Paris will mark its 26th year as the Festival de Cannes’ official makeup partner. The L’Oreal Paris ‘Lights on Women’ Award is presented by the cosmetics company that places a strong emphasis on women’s empowerment, scientific advancement, and French luxury

Academy Award-winner, jury member, and L’Oreal Paris ambassador Kate Winslet will once again announce the 2023 laureate on May 26, at the Cinema de Demain dinner. This award, created to honour women in film, recognises one promising female short-film director from among the official Cannes Short Films selection, a category created with La Cinef.

“I look forward to returning to Festival de Cannes as a global spokesperson for L’Oreal Paris," Aishwarya Rai Bachchan says in honour of the 76th edition of the festival. " I have been honoured with the privilege of experiencing female artists showcase their talent on a global platform of this stature. The brand’s unwavering dedication to empower women has been a constant throughout its illustrious history, and this year’s theme serves yet another impactful step in that direction. It has always been a pleasure to celebrate my long-standing association with the brand and the values it upholds."

Anushka Sharma said, “I am looking forward to represent L’Oreal Paris at the Cannes red carpet. I firmly believe that women must embrace their individuality with sheer confidence, and I feel truly aligned with the brand’s key principles. This year’s theme, ‘Walk Your Worth’, couldn’t be more appropriate as it highlights the value of recognising and commemorating oneself. I’m happy to be a part of this progressive change towards inclusivity and to support millions of women all over the world to value and appreciate themselves. Together, let’s celebrate self-worth in all its glory!"

Aditi Rao Hydari, added, “I am elated to be a part of this year’s Festival De Cannes as L’Oreal Paris’ spokesperson. It has truly been a privilege to have been associated with a brand that has always led the path to women empowerment and has worked towards enabling women to be confident and growth-oriented in every aspect of their lives. This year’s theme of ‘Walk Your Worth’ truly aligns with what the brand stands for, encouraging women across the globe to accept themselves and walk their worth with confidence."

The brand, which enjoys a special relationship with the actress ambassadors who represent the company’s principles, stands for the cinematic empowerment of women. As the official cosmetics partner of the Festival de Cannes, it encourages ambassadors, actors, and actresses to bring this vision of empowered beauty on the red carpet. The new season of beauty and innovation is showcased from the opening to the closing ceremonies, showcasing the new looks for the brand produced by 30 international makeup artists under the artistic direction of Global Makeup Artist Val Garland.