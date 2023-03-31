Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Epitomize the Definition of Most Stylish Pair at the Dior Pre-fall Show

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are a well-known couple in India and are well-known for having successful careers in their own industries. Bollywood actress and producer Anushka Sharma and well-known Indian cricketer and former team captain Virat Kohli are both involved in the entertainment industry. After being connected by a mutual contact, the couple initially met in 2013. They dated for a few years before being married in a small ceremony in Italy in December 2017. Their wedding was celebrated lavishly in Delhi and Mumbai with the presence of close friends and family. Virat and Anushka have always been supportive of one another’s professional endeavours and frequently share glimpses into their personal life on social media. The duo can also be spotted attending each other’s events together.

Check out their stunning pictures from last night:

Having said that, Anushka and Virat showed up for the Dior fashion show once more. Several well-known Bollywood celebrities gathered at Mumbai’s Gateway of India for the fashion show of Paris-based luxury label Dior. The company used the old structure to display its pre-fall line. Celebrities at the event, including Ananya Panday, Shweta Bachchan, and Sonam Kapoor, showcased their best fashion sense. Before to the fashion show, Anushka and Virat posed for photos with the media and shared them on Instagram.

Anushka donned a yellow dress from the Dior pre-fall 2023 collection for the event. The sleeveless dress had an ankle-length hem, a knotted accent at the back, and a structured bodice with a round neckline. She added some hoop earrings and a pair of black slingback heels as accessories to the dress. She was dressed in a colour that complemented her petite lady Dior purse. She kept wearing the centre of her hair slightly dishevelled. She finished off her look with bare lips, sculpted cheekbones, and corresponding bare eyes. On the other hand, Virat, dressed in a brown tuxedo, added to her allure. The Indian cricketer looked sharp and professional in his all-brown attire, which was complemented by a pair of white trainers.

