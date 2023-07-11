Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Have An Expensive Taste In Fashion, Their Date Night Outfit Is Proof

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are the sweetest couple in the block and no matter what they do, they always end up giving us major couple goals. The two look incredible together, they sure make us believe in a fairytale romance. They are goofy with one another and are also extremely understanding towards each other’s feelings. What also stands out about the couple is their extraordinarily good sartorial sense.

No matter what Anushka and Virat wear, they always manage to look incredible. Their charm adds to their overall looks and takes the ensemble to a whole other dimension. Also, one has to say that their eye for the finer things in life is impeccable for example their ensembles. Do not believe us? Their date night picture is a proof-

Anushka opted for a flamboyant cosette tie-back midi dress from the extremely popular brand called Aje. The dress is worth $595 which if converted to Indian currency is somewhere around Rs. 50,000. The colour of the dress looked impeccable on her and complimented her graceful personality. The dramatic sleeves added to the allure of the ensemble. Even though the price point is a little high one has to take into consideration that this dress is tailored to fit and starting from the fabric to the texture, everything is perfect.

Virat on the other hand was seen wearing a simple black shirt but that is not what the attention of fashion enthusiasts. The ace cricketer was seen wearing a Rolex watch which is considered to be one of the most premium watches in the world. The Rolex Yacht-Master 42 gold reportedly costs in between $29,200- $ 35,337 which if converted to Indian currency would be somewhere around Rs 24,05,472- Rs.29,11,033 which can be deemed extremely expensive. However, a watch this exquisite will always come at a price.