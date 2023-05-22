Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Return To Mumbai, The Price Of Anushka's Shirt Will Shock You

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, the true epitome of a power couple, returned to Mumbai from Bangalore just today, leaving everyone in love with their enviable chemistry and impeccable style. As they stepped out of the airport, the duo exuded sheer couple goals and even captured the attention of fashion enthusiasts around the world. However, it was Anushka’s choice of attire that truly stole the spotlight and became the talk of the town.

Anushka Sharma donned a lovely white shirt that effortlessly showcased her fashion-forward sensibilities. The anti-fit silhouette of the shirt not only exuded an air of laid-back sophistication but also provided utmost comfort, making it the perfect apparel for the scorching summer months. Its pristine white hue served as a canvas for Anushka to showcase her impeccable taste in fashion, setting a new trend for the season.

Check it out-

Paired with classic blue denim and crisp white sneakers, Anushka’s ensemble struck the perfect balance between casual and chic. The simplicity of her outfit allowed her natural beauty and radiant aura to take centre stage, while her choice of accessories added the perfect finishing touches. Sporting a pair of black shades, Anushka effortlessly elevated her look, adding an extra oomph factor and exuding an air of mystery and allure.

What truly makes Anushka’s white shirt stand out is not just its impeccable style but also its source. The shirt hails from a homegrown brand called Whim, known for its commitment to quality and unique designs. Priced at around 7k (Rs. 6,900 to be exact) it may seem like a considerable investment, but when one considers the craftsmanship, attention to detail, and comfort it provides, it undoubtedly seems to be worth every penny.

Anushka Sharma has always been a trendsetter, effortlessly blending comfort, style, and individuality in her fashion choices. Her ability to make even the simplest of outfits look extraordinary is a testament to her innate fashion sense and impeccable personal style.