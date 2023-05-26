Anushka Sharma Dazzles in an Ornate Ivory Dress in her First Shot From Cannes 2023

Anushka Sharma makes her red carpet debut in Cannes for the premiere of ‘The Old Oak’, marking her first professional date with the French Riviera. Recently, it was confirmed that the actress would be there and make her debut there. Anushka had seen Emmanuel Lenain, the French ambassador to India, before making her debut, and she had Virat Kohli, her cricketer husband, with her. In addition, the ambassador posted pictures of the encounter on his social media accounts. Anushka’s first look from the Cannes Film Festival is now out and she has made a spectacular red carpet debut wearing a glittering Richard Quinn gown.

Check out Anushka’s post right here:

Advertisement

Anushka Sharma rocks her first look in all white for her first-ever appearance at the prestigious Cannes film festival. In this stunning ensemble, Anushka doesn’t fail to impress the fashion police all around the world.

The gorgeous actress strutted the red carpet wearing an off shoulder ivory Richard Quinn Couture gown which has hand crafted embroidery from the in-house atelier and ivory silk taffeta roses. She paired it with heels from Gianvito Rossi and a luminous unique piece pear shaped white and yellow diamond drop earrings along with yellow and white diamond rings from Chopard.

Check out her first look right here:

Advertisement

Anushka Sharma looks incredibly angelic in the ivory outfit that Instagram user Diet Sabya recently showed on the Instagram story. We adore how effortlessly Anushka wears the complete ensemble, and the Richard Quinn gown is a great winner. She has kept the rest of her look simple yet exquisite in a floral off-the-shoulder gown.

Advertisement

Anushka made her Cannes debut wearing a floor-length gown that combined texture and sparkle in one pattern. She looked stunning in white and silver. She wore an off-the-shoulder straight-fit dress with loose rose-shaped ruffles covering her bust and arms. The gown’s volume was covered with silver paint that was clearly decorated with diamond-shaped designs.

Anushka has kept her makeup very simple and limited her accessories to just a pair of earrings from Chopard, as can be seen in her first shot. Her hair is styled in a bun with a centre division, which perfectly complements the rest of her outfit.

The actress’ attendance at Cannes was not random; Anushka’s participation, among A-listers like Kate Winslet, is part of an initiative to commemorate women in film. As of May 16, the red carpet for the 76th Festival de Cannes was unrolled. Numerous premieres and screenings have taken place throughout the 12-day annual festival of cinema, making it an increasingly well-known and popular cinema-focused event.