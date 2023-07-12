Anushka Sharma’s Denim-On-Denim Look From London Diaries With Virat Kohli Redefines Street Style

Anushka Sharma’s fashion diary is all about elegance and comfort. While the actress does not shy away from flaunting unique styles, her everyday fashion is quite easy to style yet retains chicness and sophistication. Recently, the actress was on vacation in London with her family and no doubt, she spent a relaxing time there. She shared a glimpse of her tour with her husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika on social media, but what caught our attention was the outfit she chose for her day out in the streets of London. Anushka is slaying the denim-on-denim combo, and fashion enthusiasts are enthralled.

Ditching the standard denim outfit, Anushka Sharma went for a patchwork jacket and acid-washed light blue faded denim jeans. Anushka’s jacket had a collared neckline, patch pockets, an oversized fit, full-length sleeves with folded cuffs, an open front with button closures, and embroidered colourful patches that lend a unique aspect.

Advertisement

The accessories were quirky and added to the uniqueness of the outfit. Anushka went for white framed tinted spectacles, gold hoop earrings, a vintage watch, elegant bracelets, striking rings, white sneakers, and a large flowery patterned tote bag. She kept her hair open with a side part For her makeup, she went for a minimal day look. A glossy blush pink lip tint, feathery brows, rouged cheekbones, and a dewy base completed the look.