Apart From Konark Temple, Here Are 5 Must-visit Places In Odisha’s Puri

The Konark Sun Temple located in Puri, Odisha is quite famous. Tourists visiting Puri never miss out on an opportunity to explore this 13th-century magnificent architectural marvel. It is located on the banks of the Bay of Bengal and is one of the UNESCO World Heritage sites.

But, apart from this temple, there are many other places that one can visit while in Puri.

Here’s a list of places that are a must-visit when in Puri-

Shree Jagannath Temple Puri

The Jagannath Temple is an important Hindu temple dedicated to Jagannath, which is considered to be a form of Vishnu. This temple is considered to be one of the four dhams or pilgrimages of India. This temple of Odisha is one of the most impressive monuments in the state and was constructed by the king of the Ganga Dynasty, Ananta Varman Chodaganaga Deva. It can be dated back to the 12th century.

Konark Museum

If you are visiting the Konark Temple, do not forget to check out the Konark Museum as well. It houses broken idols of the temple. You will also find sculptures, paintings and manuscripts of ancient times that have been preserved in the museum. It was opened in 1968 and maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). It has four galleries and is a treasure house for art lovers, historians and others as well. These galleries’ major attractions are antiquities like the image of Surya in sandstone, various incarnations of Lord Vishnu, celestial nymphs, the king witnessing dance performances and other artworks to name a few.

Visit Ramachandi Temple

Tourists visiting Konark temple can also visit Ramachandi Temple, which is dedicated to Goddess Ramachandi. It is situated on the banks of the Kushabhadra River and is also considered to be a famous picnic spot of Konark. You can also spend your leisure time at this spot bird watching.

Kuruma

It is one of the most popular Buddhist heritage sites in Odisha and is known for offering great insight into the Buddhist culture of the state. It is believed to be built in the 9th or the 10th century and was first located by Shri Barajabandhu Das. If you are a history lover, keep this place on your list.

Astaranga Beach

Astaranga means “colourful sunset" and it is a magnificent beach located in the state of Odisha. The place is renowned for its picturesque views during sunsets. The vivid hues of the sky and the blue water takes a magical note and will make your visit worth it.

