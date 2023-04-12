Apple Bread Roll: The Ultimate Breakfast Recipe That Is Easy, Healthy And Tasty

Just the name of the dish, apple bread roll, is enough to make anyone salivate. From elders to children, this recipe is a hit and makes everyone happy. You can serve it as breakfast or as a dessert and relish the delightful notes of the tarty apple, the citrus from the lemon and some buttery and sugary taste as well. Apple bread roll is an easy-to-whip-up recipe that requires very few ingredients. If you have never tried this at home yet, then here’s a breakdown of the recipe.

To make the apple bread roll, you will need 6-8 slices of bread with the sides cut away. For the filling, you will need 4 to 5 tablespoons of butter, half a cup of sugar, a teaspoon of lemon juice and cinnamon powder, and 1/4th teaspoon of nutmeg powder.

Preparation:

To make the apple bread roll, the first step is to wash the apples in water thoroughly and let them dry. Now, cut them into fine pieces.

Take a saucepan and add the chopped fruit and butter. Let it cook.

Then add sugar, lemon juice, cinnamon and nutmeg powder to the pan and mix everything. Cook till the apples are soft and tender but not mushy. It should take you around 6-8 minutes after the mix comes to a boil. Your filling is ready. Take it out in a bowl and set it aside for it to cool.

Now, you need to just roll the bread very thin with a rolling pin and apply butter generously on both sides of the slices.

Spread evenly 2 tablespoons of filling on the bread slices. Make sure you leave some space near the border.

Next, roll up the bread with the filling into a cylinder shape. Post this step, and make sure to brush some more butter.

Grill the rolls in a skillet over medium heat. Cook them properly by turning them and making sure the rolls are browned evenly.

You can serve them piping hot or at room temperature. You can slice them into 2-3 pieces, or you can add a dash of rabdi to enhance the taste of this delicious food.

