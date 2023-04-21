Apple CEO Tim Cook Enjoyed Vada Pav On His Trip To India; Know The Recipe Of This Street Food

Apple CEO Tim Cook has been loving every bit of his trip to India. Before the launch of the country’s first Apple store in Mumbai, he had a blast enjoying local delicacies with actress Madhuri Dixit. He was seen relishing his “first-ever" Vada Pav with the Bollywood icon at Mumbai’s famous shop named Swati Street. The actress tweeted a picture with him and wrote: “Can’t think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav!" Tim Cook reshared it and wrote, “Thanks Madhuri Dixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav — it was delicious."

Advertisement

Are you also craving Vada Pav after reading this? Worry not, it is quite simple to make at home. This deliciously simple snack is made with a crispy potato vada sandwiched between a soft pav bun, served with one or more chutneys along with green chilli. With its customizable toppings, there’s no limit to making this more delicious. It is very easy to make at home.

Read on to know the recipe-

Street Style Vada Pav Recipe

Ingredients:

For the Vada:

3 large potatoes, boiled and mashed

1/2 cup gram flour (besan)

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp cumin powder

Salt to taste

Oil for frying

For the Pav:

6 pav buns

2-3 tbsp butter

For the Chutney:

1/2 cup grated coconut

1/2 cup coriander

3-4 green chillies

Salt to taste

Instructions

To make the vada, mix the mashed potatoes, gram flour, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder, and salt in a bowl. Mix well and form a smooth dough.

Heat oil in a pan for frying.

Make small balls from the dough and flatten them slightly to form a patty shape.

Fry the patties until they turn golden brown and crispy. Put it on a plate covered with tissue paper.

To make the chutney, blend coconut, cilantro, green chillies, and salt with a little water to form a smooth paste.

Cut the pav buns into halves and toast them with butter on a pan until they turn slightly brown.

To assemble, spread some chutney on the inside of the Pav buns. Place the vada on top of the chutney and press slightly. Serve hot with extra chutney and fried green chillies.

Enjoy your homemade Vada Pav!

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here