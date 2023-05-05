Applying Toothpaste on Pimples? STOP Now!

For many years, applying toothpaste to pimples has been a common DIY remedy. However, many dermatologists and healthcare professionals advise against this practice. The theory is that toothpaste can dry out a pimple and reduce its size and redness. Nevertheless, toothpaste contains ingredients like menthol, alcohol, and baking soda, which can be harsh and irritating to the skin. Toothpaste is not formulated to be used on the skin, and applying it to the affected area can cause redness, dryness, and peeling. In some cases, it can even make acne worse by clogging pores and causing further inflammation.

Speaking to Vogue, a Consultant Dermatologist, Dr Zainab Laftah said using toothpaste as a treatment for pimples may seem like an easy fix, but it is more likely to cause negative effects than positive ones.

Advertisement

Here are five potential harms of using toothpaste on pimples:

Skin irritation

Toothpaste contains ingredients such as menthol, hydrogen peroxide, and baking soda that can cause skin irritation. These ingredients can dry out the skin and cause redness, itching, and burning. Allergic reactions

Some people may be allergic to certain ingredients in toothpaste. When toothpaste is applied to the skin, it can cause an allergic reaction, resulting in redness, swelling, and itching. Chemical burns

Toothpaste contains a high level of fluoride, which can cause chemical burns on the skin. Applying toothpaste to the skin can lead to burns and blisters, which can be painful and take a long time to heal. Scarring

Using toothpaste on pimples can also lead to scarring. When the skin is irritated or inflamed, it can lead to the formation of scars. In some cases, the scars may be permanent. Uneven skin tone

Toothpaste can cause uneven skin tone. When toothpaste is applied to the skin, it can bleach the skin and cause discolouration. This can be particularly noticeable in darker skin tones. Worsening of acne

Using toothpaste on pimples can make acne worse. While toothpaste may dry out pimples, it can also cause the skin to produce more oil, leading to further breakouts. Infection

Toothpaste can also lead to infection. When toothpaste is applied to a pimple, it can cause the pore to become clogged. This can trap bacteria inside the pore, leading to infection and further inflammation.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here