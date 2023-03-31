April Fools' Day 2023: Why is it Celebrated on April 1? History, Significance and Prank Ideas

APRIL FOOLS’ DAY 2023: April Fool’s Day is celebrated on April 1 of every year when people across the world play pranks on their friends and family. It is a day to crack jokes, play tricks, and have a laugh together.

April Fool’s Day 2023: History

The exact origin of April Fool’s Day is not known but some historians believe that it can be traced back to 1582 when France switched from the Gregorian calendar to the Julian calendar.

According to the Julian calendar, the new year begins around April 1. So, some people, who got the news about the change in calendar late, continued to celebrate the New Year year at the end of March and were mocked for that. The New Year had moved to January 1 and those who did not acknowledge it were called “April Fools".

During the 18th century, April Fool’s Day spread throughout the Britain. It started being celebrated in Scotland where it became a two-day event in which people played jokes and pinned fake tails and hilarious signs on each other.

April Fool’s Day 2023: Significance

April Fool’s Day is celebrated to not just crack jokes and play tricks but to infuse positivity into the environment. If you have displeased someone lately then just play a light-hearted joke on that person which is sure to bring a smile on his face. The occasion also brings friends together as we get along and brainstorm ideas to prank people.

April Fool’s Day 2023: Prank Ideas

There are a plethora of ways you can play pranks this April Fool’s Day. And, if you are out of ideas, then here are some ideas.

You can get a fake tail from the market and attach it to your friend’s back, making sure that you remain stealthy. Once he discovers it, all you have to do is yell “April Fool!" Another way you can have fun this April Fool’s Day is by placing a balloon or a squeaking toy on the chair just when someone is about to sit on it. You could also mix red food colour in your friend’s water bottle and let him get puzzled thinking about it.

But, make sure that you don’t go overboard and keep the jokes light and fun.

