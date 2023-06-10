Are Beauty Brands Leading the Charge Towards a Sustainable Future? Find Out

For a greener future and a sustainable planet, beauty brands have been prioritizing sustainability and championing efforts to combat plastic pollution. Recognizing the environmental impact of their industry, these brands have embarked on a mission to promote a circular economy. Through innovative packaging designs, they minimize plastic waste and increase the use of recycled materials.

Brands are also embracing refillable and reusable containers, reducing the need for single-use plastics. By spearheading initiatives to educate consumers on eco-friendly practices and partnering with organizations dedicated to environmental conservation, beauty brands like Kimirica are making a substantial impact, paving the way for a more sustainable and eco-conscious future. We talk to Kimi Jain, co-Founder & Head of Brand Experience and Rica Jain, co-founder, Head of Quality Assurance, System and Process Optimization, Kimirica.

1. How is Kimirica incorporating sustainability practices into its overall business strategies?

While several brands source their ingredients internationally, Kimirica strives to source each ingredient ethically from our own country making the brand and its products truly homegrown. Be it creating one of India’s first fairtrade coconut oils that is organic and cold-pressed, or the high-powered Squalane oil derived naturally from Olives, sustainability and ethical practices lie at the heart of this brand that is proudly made in India. Kimirica believes in bringing about a change not just within ourselves, but in the world around us too. With this in mind, Kimirica launched the initiative ‘Procure within 100’ under which all the ingredients, raw materials, packaging materials, etc are sourced ethically within a radius of 100 km from their manufacturing plant. With this, we reduced our carbon footprint, optimized transportation, saved fuel, and strengthened our local economy by investing in small suppliers through technology and investments.

2. How is Kimirica promoting the use of sustainable packaging materials and reducing plastic waste?

Our brand has been created ethically and by ethically we mean it is economically, environmentally, and socially sustainable. To protect the environment, over 95% of our product ingredients are derived from plants and are biodegradable, ensuring no harm or contamination to groundwater. Our packaging consists of 100% recyclable PET and HDPE bottles, accompanied by non-toxic, food-grade, vegetable-oil-based inks.

3. Can you provide examples of innovative solutions or practices implemented by your brand to support a greener future?

Sustainability is at the core of our business strategies at our brand. We have developed a cold-process manufacturing technique that reduces energy consumption by 50% compared to traditional methods. We are meticulous in sourcing ingredients, prioritizing traceability and sustainability. For example, we actively engage with palm-oil-based communities and support the RSPO to establish global standards for sustainable palm oil. Our commitment to sustainability extends across the entire life cycle of our products, aiming to minimize our environmental impact and promote the well-being of communities and ecosystems.

4. What role does the concept of a circular economy play in the sustainability efforts of your brand?

The concept of a circular economy plays a pivotal role in the sustainability efforts of our brand. We recognize that the linear “take-make-dispose" model is not sustainable in the long run. Therefore, we actively promote and implement circular economy principles throughout our operations.

By embracing a circular economy approach, we aim to minimize waste generation and maximize resource efficiency. Our focus is on designing products that are durable, repairable, and recyclable. We prioritize the use of recycled and renewable materials in our manufacturing processes, reducing our reliance on virgin resources. Additionally, we actively engage in recycling and upcycling initiatives, giving new life to materials that would otherwise be discarded.