Natural diamond jewellery is a timeless investment that never goes out of style. Not only are these pieces stunning and unique, but they also hold significant value and can be passed down through generations. With the current state of the economy, many people are looking for ways to invest their money, and natural diamond jewellery presents a solid option.

From classic diamond studs to more unique statement pieces, the natural diamond jewellery market offers something for everyone. Plus, the rarity and durability of natural diamonds mean that they will continue to hold their value over time. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or just starting to build your jewellery collection, diamonds are sure to make a lasting impact.

“Natural diamond jewellery can be a valuable and timeless investment. However, the value of natural diamond jewellery can vary depending on a variety of factors, including the size, quality, and rarity of the diamonds, as well as the design and craftsmanship of the jewellery," says Pawan Gupta, Director, PP Jewellers by Pawan Gupta.

Advertisement

When investing in natural diamond jewellery, it is important to consider factors such as the authenticity and certification of the diamonds, as well as the reputation of the jeweller or seller. It is also important to consider your own personal style and preferences, as you will want to choose a piece of jewellery that you will enjoy wearing for years to come.

Any ensemble, from jeans and a t-shirt to a breezy sundress or even a party dress, looks amazing with a striking natural diamond ring. Moreover, the natural diamond emerged as an unquestionable solution to every jewellery challenge as the pandemic drove us towards slow fashion and sustainability. “In addition to being modern and alluring, it’s also a responsible option to partake in. The best investment for a female is a genuine diamond. Diamonds, a sustainable option, are the ideal counterpoint to any stone, whether they are the star or serve in a supporting role," says Rohan Sharma, MD, RK Jewellers.

The Natural Diamond Council showcases some of its favourite items from our yearly trend report in a special partnership. You must make an investment in these items right away.

Advertisement

Yet it shouldn’t make for much of your investment portfolio. It is a fantastic option to put in your category of alternative investments. As long as you are aware of the fundamental rules for investing in them, you can gain from them. “Establish a spending limit after learning the fundamentals of diamonds. Keep in mind that diamond jewellery shouldn’t be your entire investment, but rather a portion of it. It’s true that your first needs will be significantly larger. When you do decide to invest in diamond jewellery, just make sure it doesn’t exceed your spending limit," adds Sharma.

It was only valued for its hedonistic or sentimental value and was never seen as a valuable asset like gold.

Advertisement

Also Read: 7 Amazing Mocktail Ideas to Try This Summer Season

In terms of current trends, classic and timeless designs are always a safe bet for investment pieces. “Solitaire diamond rings, diamond stud earrings, and tennis bracelets are all classic styles that have enduring appeal. Coloured diamonds, such as pink, blue, and yellow diamonds, are also highly sought-after and can command high prices," adds Gupta.

Advertisement

Ultimately, when considering natural diamond jewellery as an investment, it is important to do your research and consult with a professional jeweller or financial advisor to ensure that you are making an informed decision.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here