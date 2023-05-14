Are Honey And Green Tea The Best Choice For Weight Management?

Green tea and honey have become a popular trend, with many influencers and dieticians promoting them as a healthy lifestyle choice. They are known for aiding weight loss and providing various other benefits, such as promoting mental relaxation, boosting immunity, and improving skin appearance. While physical activity is important for losing weight, what you consume is equally significant. If you need motivation to include green tea and honey in your daily routine, keep reading to discover the amazing benefits of this combination.

Sushma PS, Chief Dietician, Jindal Naturecure Institute, Bangalore, says, “Indians are very selective in terms of their food choices. If the meal or beverage does not taste good, serving it is out of the question. Many individuals are hesitant to try green tea since their preconceived belief is that it is simply bitter."

What are the secret ingredients in green tea?

Pondering what makes green tea have the edge over a gamut of other teas when it comes to shedding that unwanted weight? “The answer lies in its star ingredient aka catechins, which is a potent antioxidant. In particular, it is epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), a well-known metabolism-boosting catechins that aids in weight loss. Another important ingredient is everyone’s favorite: caffeine. It is found in a lesser quantity than that in your regular cup of coffee but sufficient enough to do the job of burning fat and enhancing exercise performance. Together, EGCG and caffeine act as a power couple to aid the fat cells (adipocytes) in mobilizing fat into the bloodstream from where it can be used as an energy source," says Parimal Shah, Founder & CEO, Cherise India Pvt Limited.

Green tea includes catechins, which are thought to boost metabolism and fat oxidation, contributing to weight reduction.

Honey: More Than A Sugary Nectar

A natural sweetening agent, honey is an excellent choice to kick start the day. It is a great alternative to refined sugar. “A spoonful of this cholesterol-free nectar fulfills sweet tooth satisfaction for a longer duration. Studies demonstrating the role of honey in tackling obesity are surfacing. Honey in warm water with a dash of lime works wonders as an anti-cellulite treatment. It reduces body weight by acting on adipocytes. A piece of good news for the folks that feel low on energy: honey is scientifically proven to enhance stamina levels," adds Shah.

Wondering what is better than honey and green tea? It is the combination of the two! Indians have a knack for palatable food. If the food or beverage is not appealing to the taste, serving it is out of the question. Many people are reluctant to even try green tea as their preconceived notion relates green tea only to bitterness. “What if you are told that brewing it differently from your regular black tea makes all the difference? Using boiling water to brew tea will lead to bitterness that even honey cannot fix. So, steep the leaves in water at not more than 80°C for 3 to 5 minutes and add a spoonful of honey to get that perfect blend," states Shah.

While physical exercises are a go-to for people aiming to see some drastic transformations in their body weight, the results can be optimized only if they keep a check on what they fuel their bodies with. Pick your eatables only after you have read food labels. “Knowing the purity of ingredients and where they are sourced from matters big time. Inculcating green tea with the added benefits of honey is the best way to pick up the pace in the weight management journey. By enhancing metabolism and imparting other effects, the combination of green tea and honey is a game changer for the weight loss journey.

It is crucial to remember, however, that drinking honey and green tea alone will not result in weight loss. “It should be part of a well-balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle that includes frequent exercise and enough sleep," adds Sushma PS.

Furthermore, some honey green tea products may have extra sugars or other ingredients that might nullify their potential health advantages. “For the best health advantages, examine labels and buy high-quality, pure honey and green tea. Most of us enjoy adding honey to green tea since it is a healthy substitute for sugar and tastes wonderful. However, adding honey to a boiling cup of green tea will likely ruin the nutritional benefits of the honey. As a result, allow your green tea to cool somewhat before adding honey," signs off Sushma PS.