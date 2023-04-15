Are Women More Prone To Anaemia? Know Its Symptoms And Remedies

Anaemia is a significant health problem affecting a large portion of the global population, with women being more susceptible to it. In fact, one out of every three women in India is suffering from anaemia. As per the USA’s National Center for Biotechnology Information, women are more likely to have iron deficiency than men. When the body cells do not receive enough oxygen due to a lack of haemoglobin in red blood cells, it can have a detrimental effect on the body and brain’s working capacity.

According to Mayo Clinic, excessive blood loss during menstruation is a major cause of anaemia in women. Pregnancy and childbirth also increase the risk in females. Inadequate intake of iron and other nutrients essential for red blood cell production can worsen the condition. Therefore, it is crucial for women to maintain a healthy diet and ensure their daily nutrient requirements are met to prevent anaemia from becoming a severe health issue.

Symptoms of anaemia

Anaemia can lead to fatigue, making a person feel more tired than usual. The skin colour may start turning pale yellow or white, and the area around the eyes may turn black due to a lack of blood.

The condition can also lead to a lack of energy in the body, making it difficult to breathe. A fast heartbeat and low blood pressure may also be experienced. Mood swings and depression are common, along with a loss of appetite and frequent dizziness.

The body may also feel cold, especially the hands and feet, and a headache or lightheadedness may occur. Anaemia can also affect the nails, causing them to become brittle and break easily, while the skin may start to flake. If you experience any of these symptoms, it is essential to consult a doctor immediately for proper diagnosis and treatment.

Remedies

Anaemia can be treated with simple home remedies that can help increase the body’s iron levels. Drinking beetroot juice is an effective remedy as it can boost the production of red blood cells in the body. Including iron-rich green vegetables like spinach, kale, and broccoli in your diet can also help in combating anaemia.

Eating dates and raisins for breakfast daily is another natural remedy. These dry fruits are rich in iron and can help increase the haemoglobin levels in the blood. Soaking grams in water with jaggery and consuming it daily can also provide the body with the necessary iron and other nutrients.

However, it is essential to note that home remedies may not be sufficient for severe cases of anaemia. If the symptoms persist or worsen, it is recommended to consult a doctor immediately for proper medical treatment.

