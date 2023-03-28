Lice is a common problem. With the help of a medicated shampoo, you get rid of lice in a few days. Getting rid of the nits, or the younger form of lice, though aren’t that easy to get rid of as they remain stuck to the roots of the hair. If you are worried about lice problems, then take a look at the four effective ways to remove lice from the hair permanently.

1. Comb your hair thoroughly: If you want to get rid of the nits, clean your hair and apply conditioner to wet hair first. Then comb your hair thoroughly with a fine comb. Do this every week for 3 to 4 days. And remember to wash your hair after combing.

2. Use essential oil: It has been found that plant-based essential oils help in eliminating dandruff and lice to a great extent. For this, you can use tea tree oil and peppermint oil. Take coconut or olive oil in a bowl and add a few drops of essential oil and apply it to your hair and massage thoroughly. After an hour, wash.

3. Make hair texture smooth: Use olive oil, margarine, butter, and petroleum jelly to get the nits out of the hair easily. Apply it well on the hair and roots. Use a shower cap and leave it overnight. Comb and wash hair in the morning. You will notice that the hidden nits are coming out of the hair easily.

4. Home remedies: Make a paste made of ginger and lemon juice and apply it to the roots. Wash your head after half an hour. You do this every three days. Apart from this, olive oil can also be used to treat lice in the hair. Olive oil is also considered beneficial for hair health.

