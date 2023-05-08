Are You Constantly on High Alert? 6 Signs You are Stuck in Emotional Hypervigilance

Emotional hypervigilance is a heightened state of emotional awareness in which a person remains vigilant for any potential emotional threats in their surroundings. It can arise as a result of past traumatic experiences or ongoing stress, making the person highly attuned to their own emotions and those of others. Due to this, they may always be on alert, anticipating potential emotional triggers and reacting promptly to any perceived threat. Such emotional hypervigilance can result in fatigue and make it challenging for individuals to carry out their daily tasks as they are constantly expanding their mental and emotional energy to protect themselves from emotional harm.

According to the Mental Health Clinical Operations Specialist Israa Nasir, emotional hypervigilance is a coping mechanism that people develop to manage anxiety and trauma or if they grew up in an environment with emotionally unpredictable or critical parents. This behaviour involves unconsciously scanning social interactions, such as spending time with friends or partners, for situations that could potentially lead to feelings of anger, rejection, disappointment, or abandonment.

Here are 6 signs that you may be stuck in emotional hypervigilance:

Feeling on edge or constantly on high alert

Signs that you may be experiencing emotional hypervigilance include feeling on edge or constantly on high alert. This may manifest as a persistent feeling that something bad is going to happen, and you may find yourself always scanning your surroundings for any perceived threats to your emotional well-being. This can be mentally and emotionally exhausting, making it difficult to focus on daily tasks and leading to overall feelings of exhaustion. Difficulty relaxing or feeling calm

If you find it challenging to relax or feel calm, it may be a sign that you are stuck in emotional hypervigilance. You may feel like you can’t let your guard down, even in situations where it’s safe to do so. Difficulty trusting others

Emotional hypervigilance can lead to difficulties in trusting others, as you may be constantly looking for signs of betrayal or disappointment. You may find it challenging to let others in and feel vulnerable, which can lead to feelings of isolation and loneliness. Avoiding social situations

If you find yourself avoiding social situations, it may be a sign that you are stuck in emotional hypervigilance. You may feel like you can’t handle the stress and anxiety that comes with being around other people. Overanalyzing social interactions

Emotional hypervigilance can cause you to overanalyze social interactions, leading to feelings of stress and anxiety. You may find yourself replaying conversations in your head, looking for signs that you were rejected or criticized. Feeling emotionally drained

Emotional hypervigilance can be emotionally exhausting, leading to feelings of burnout and fatigue. You may find yourself feeling drained and tired, even when you haven’t done much physical activity.

