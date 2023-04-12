Trends :World Heritage Day 2023Historical Sites In IndiaPuthandu 2023Ambedkar Jayanti 2023Bohag Bihu 2023
Are You In A One-Sided Relationship? Steps That Might Help You To Move On

One-sided relationships can be extremely taxing and it is advisable to move out of them as soon as you can

April 12, 2023

Such a relationship can harm your mental health and sour your affection. (Image: Shutterstock)

A romantic relationship is based on closeness, company, and support from one another. In an ideal relationship, partners support each other in times of crisis and strive to solve problems together. If this is missing in your relationship, you might need to reconsider your bond.

One-sided relationships, where you are making an effort to be there for your partner who doesn’t seem to be as invested in the relationship as you are is discouraging. Such a relationship can harm your mental health and sour your affection. Therefore it is in your own interest that you should get out of such relationships. But if you are wondering how to, we are here to help–Here are a few ways you can move on from a one-sided relationship—

  1. One should be honest when one plans to end a relationship. Instead of suddenly cutting off from your partner, inform them why you no longer want to be in the relationship. Speak up about the incompatibility issues and how you feel distant when you are with them.
  2. If you and your partner have joint bank accounts, insurance policies, or other financial documents. Start by separating your accounts and making sure that in the future you do not fall into any traps and lose money.
  3. You should start focusing on other goals in life. Your life and your thoughts become very crowded when you are in a one-sided relationship. Gradually, shift your focus to building your career or spending time with your family, which can help you recover from the after-effects of breaking off a relationship. It will also help you revive yourself after you spent your effort and time fixing the bond with your partner.
  4. Take help from a mental health expert to help you regain your self-confidence and come out of a breakup. In most one-sided relationships, people tend to become dependent on or try to oblige their partners to get their attention. As a result, they keep their self-respect at bay. Seeking therapy can help you regain trust in your abilities and make a better life for yourself.

