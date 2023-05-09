Are You Spoiling Your Child With Too Much Love? Check Your Habits

Parents might teach their children certain things out of love which may later cause a problem for them and might spoil their behaviour. At the same time, it is also important to understand that one cannot scold their child to remove their spoilt behaviour. Doing this may hamper their self-esteem, making them confused about their actions.

It is said that whatever is taught to a child, they learn it very easily. If parents teach their children something, they remember it for life. That’s why it becomes the responsibility of the parents to protect their children from picking up bad habits, starting from their childhood for a better future. Thus, never teach your children such things which will later harm them in life.

The habit of not sharing stuff

Many children are very choosy about their stuff and don’t want others to use their belongings. The kids may use others’ stuff but they are adamant to share theirs. In this situation, the parents need to teach their children how sharing is important in life rather than supporting them. This helps in their better growth and the child can socialise easily in life.

Touching other’s belonging without permission

Many children have the habit of using others’ stuff without permission. When this habit is encountered by the parents, they tend to ignore it. It is very important to check this behaviour as this can harm them in the future. It is important to stop them at the very beginning so that this habit would not be repeated by them again.

Respecting others

Parents need to teach their children to respect others. Basic etiquette like greeting the elders, speaking politely, helping others, etc should be taught at the very start. This will instill a habit of humility in the child and they will grow up to become a sensible human being.

The habit of stubbornness

Knowingly or unknowingly, many parents tend to fulfil all the wishes of their children and this makes the children stubborn. The kids then start thinking that next time if they will be stubborn only then people will listen to them. Thus, it is very important to control this habit of your child. Stop them if they insist on anything as this will help them to control their desires.

