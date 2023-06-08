Are You Worried About Your Hair Fall Problems? Include These 6 Foods In Diet

Hair loss is one of the most troublesome health issues that people have to face almost on a daily basis. Having taken proper care of our hair, we still have not found out the perfect solution of the chronic problem. People do use different types of hair care products and medicines to tackle the issue but it has to be noted that diet also plays a key role in hair growth and controlling hair fall. Healthline has now come up with a list of things one should include in diet to prevent hair fall and make them silky, shiny and strong.

Eggs: You can make eggs a part of your diet to prevent hair fall and make your tresses strong. Apart from being the best source of protein, it is also rich in biotin, which helps in improving hair growth.

Advertisement

Berries: Berries are also quite beneficial for strengthening hair. They are rich in vitamins, which prevent hair breakage and accelerate their growth. Not only this but the antioxidant properties and vitamin C present in it also protect the hair in every way.

Spinach: Spinach is helpful in stimulating hair growth and preventing hair fall. Folate, iron, and vitamins A and C, which are found in spinach, also help in protecting the hair from breakage.

Fatty fish: Fatty fish such as salmon, herring, and mackerel is a good source of omega-3 fatty acids. This can improve hair growth and make it thicker. Fatty fish is also one of the sources of vitamin D, which is vital for hair growth.

Avocado: Avocado consumption can also help a lot in having faster hair health. Avocado is rich in vitamin E and it is also a great source of antioxidants, which help prevent oxidative stress.