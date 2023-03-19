Are Your Nails Breaking Off Easily? Tips To Make Your Nails Stronger

Who doesn’t love manicures? It makes your hands look cleaner and makes you feel more confident. While your hands look flawless, you have to take care that your nails are strong and do not break off easily. Healthy nails may be a sign of overall health. Nails can also be weak and brittle due to the overuse of harsh chemicals. The first solution is to undergo treatment, but there’s something more cost-effective and natural that can restore your nail strength. By using the nutrients in natural foods and oils and making some basic lifestyle changes, you can avoid the needless chemicals and preservatives that are frequently used in commercial nail therapies and treatments.

Here’s what you can do to get healthier nails-

Advertisement

Avoid excess exposure to water

Soaking your nails in water for long periods of time might make them brittle. Water is proven to soften your nails and make them flexible. While you cannot completely avoid exposing your nails to water, try wearing gloves while you are washing dishes. After you take a bath, you might want to use a moisturiser or hand cream to keep them moist and prevent cracking.

Stop biting your nails

Although biting nails is a common anxiety habit for many people, it can result in bacterial skin infections on your hands and in your mouth since your nails are always exposed to dirt and pollution. Constantly biting your nails can affect growth and disrupt their shape, making them chipped and uneven. If you have dry or loose skin around your nail that is bothering you, clip it away rather than biting it off.

Also Read: Are Diamonds Still a Girl’s Best Friend? The Timeless Appeal of These Precious Stones

Advertisement

Do not use your nails as tools

What is the first thing you would use to peel a label off a container or bottle or put a key around a keychain? Your first resort is your sharp, pointed nails. Using your nails as tools can break them and cause immense pain. Instead, use a pair of scissors or a scraper for the job and give your nails some rest. Make sure to cut the pointed edges from time to time, as they can hit a hard object and break off.

Advertisement

Limit the use of nail extensions and nail polish

While nail extensions and gel polishes are marketed as a simple solution for those who have difficulty growing their nails, frequent use can cause your nails to peel, weakening them. If you want to wear these, try to give yourself a break between applications. Similarly, while nail polish looks nice, your nails need to breathe. The use of polish on a regular basis, even if it is non-toxic, can weaken the nails.

Advertisement

Proper nutrition

Biotin is said to promote the growth of nails. Whole grains, mushrooms, and bananas are some food products that are rich in biotin. Vitamin C is best known for its immune-boosting properties. This means that it aids in internal recovery, promotes nail growth and strengthens your nails. Try consuming lemons, oranges, and other foods high in Vitamin C.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here