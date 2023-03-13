Jupiter, often referred to as Guru, is considered to be a fortunate planet in Vedic astrology. Jupiter is known to have a direct correlation with an individual’s virtue, wealth, children, education, generosity, and all other human blessings. When a large planet transits through one of the zodiac signs, it has an effect on every other sign too. The Jupiter transit of 2023, also known as Guru Peyarchi 2023, will begin on April 22, 2023, and will extend until May 1, 2024. Jupiter will enter Aries at 3:33 in the morning on April 22. Jupiter’s Zodiac sign transit lasts for a whole year. Its effects vary depending on the Moon sign.

According to astrology, these 5 zodiac signs will receive umpteen benefits, followed by good luck during the Jupiter transit.

Aries

Jupiter is known to be a friendly planet of Aries. On April 22, there will be a heavenly conjunction between Rahu, Guru, Sun, and Mercury in Aries’s first house. Owing to such conjunction, people falling under the Aries zodiac will receive monetary benefits. Success will follow them in every field they take part in. Expect promotion or increment on the professional front, along with earning a high level of respect from others.

Gemini

Jupiter, the Sun, Mercury, and Rahu will conjunct in Gemini’s 11th house. Similar to Aries, Gemini people will be bombarded with financial gains, especially those running businesses or belonging to business families. There will be a sudden spike in business endeavours. It is the perfect time to invest your money and reap its benefits. Incomplete work at the job will be completed.

Leo

Jupiter’s transit will prove to be lucky for Leo-born people as well. The planet conjunction will happen in the ninth house. You will see progress in every field, followed by a success streak. If you are worried about the money not being returned or in debt, it will be solved quite seamlessly. There are also chances of having a blissful marital life.

Capricorn

Owing to the planetary transit, Rahu will travel to the fourth house of Capricorn. If you are a Capricorn, expect to get a hike in salary, a glittering promotion, or an advantageous increment in the professional field. You will gain plenty of monetary profits. It is also the ideal time for you to buy that property or a vehicle, as there will be no hindrances.

Pisces

The last zodiac sign that will benefit from Jupiter’s transit is Pisces. The planetary alliance will be formed in Pisces’ second house. Expect to be in the best of your health. There are chances of progress in your career as well. If there is a competitive examination before you, be determined that you will clear the test with flying colours.

