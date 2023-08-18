Aries To Pisces, Zodiac Signs To Be Blessed This Hariyali Teej Festival

India is a land of diverse cultures, with each state having its own traditions and festivals. Hariyali Teej is one such festival that is primarily celebrated in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand. Teej usually falls during the holy month of Shravan (July-August) every year. It will be celebrated on August 19 this year. New clothes, colourful bangles, mehendi, songs, jhulas, and food are a must for Hariyali Teej. Astrologer Dr Krishna Kumar Bhargav has described the positive impact of the Hariyali Teej festival on the following zodiac signs.

Aries zodiac sign (Mesh Rashi) - People with the zodiac sign Aries will achieve peace in their families and also get ample opportunities to earn money. Their health will also improve. They should donate on this auspicious day.

Advertisement

Cancer zodiac sign (Kark Rashi) – People who have cancer as their zodiac sign will be happy to see their relations with their spouses strengthened. They will have a good time and are also destined to earn economic benefits on this day. Their respect will also increase in social circles.

Virgo zodiac sign (Kanya Rashi) – People of this zodiac sign will earn financial benefits on this day. They will also get the opportunity to travel and will enjoy doing so. If someone is engaged in a business, they will earn profits and can finalise an important deal as well.

Scorpio zodiac sign (Vrishchika Rashi) – The ones with the zodiac sign Scorpio will find multiple sources of earning. Their married life will also continue on a good note. Those who are single can receive a wedding proposal. Their relations with the relatives will also strengthen that will eventually lead to a happy space in the family.