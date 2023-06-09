Arjun Rampal’s Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Flaunts Baby Bump In Black Cutout Dress

Gabriella Demetriades has always been good with her fashion choices and now she is acing maternity style. The South African model is expecting her second child with actor Arjun Rampal. Gabriella makes the most of her summer style through carefree looks and muted colour schemes, but this time she stunned in a unique black cut-out dress that left all expectant mothers with major pregnancy fashion goals.

Advertisement

Gabriella’s attire was from the collection of the fashion brand LPA and had a halter neckline. Her midriff’s cutaway details made her growing baby bump stand out. It was emphasised even more with string floss accents. Gabriella accessorised her ensemble with black sliders that also had a cutaway design on their straps, staying true to her comfortable-first aesthetic.

Her outfit was finished off by a middle-parted, tied-up hairdo, a no-makeup look, a small hand-held clutch and a pair of oversized black tinted glasses.

Advertisement

Gabriella Demetriades proved that maternity clothing is much more than loose-fitting gowns and shapeless dresses. The model looked chic in a printed dress set. Her outfit included a front-open, half-sleeved ochre yellow shirt with black leafy motifs. She wore it over a plunging neckline bralette, which showed off her baby bump. The trouser had the same print and a straight, flared fit. As for her accessories, she went for casual open-toe flats. Lastly, she tied her hair up in a long ponytail and wore large, dark sunglasses.

Earlier, Gabriella Demetriades shared this gorgeous photo from her maternity shoot to announce her pregnancy. She was dressed in a stunning orange gown by the designer Deme. She wore a sleeveless satin dress with thin strings supporting her plunging neckline. Gabriella opted for subtle, dusky-toned makeup instead of accessories to keep the appearance on the simpler side. Her light brown contours and bronzed cheekbones complemented her cherry-coloured lip tint. She let her long tresses open, which freely flowed over her shoulders.

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella are already parents to Arik, a four-year-old son. Gabriella has also acted in the film Sonali Cable.