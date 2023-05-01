As MET Gala 2023 Draws Near We Simply Cannot Stop Adoring Natasha Poonawala’s Look From the Year Before

As the countdown to the Met Gala 2023, which will take place on May 1st, starts, we are going back in time to look at some of the most memorable fashion moments that have taken place on the staircase of New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. The date of the 2023 Met Gala is May 1 (May 2 IST). Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty is the theme. Gilded Glamour was the theme from the prior year. Indian socialite and entrepreneur Natasha Poonawalla was one of the few celebs to get the topic correctly. Natasha’s choice of renowned designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for her ensemble represented India on the Met Gala red carpet. To learn out how her golden appearance crashed the internet, keep scrolling.

Natasha Poonawalla’s saree with bustier and elaborate jewellery gave the Met Gala 2022 red carpet a dash of Indian elegance. Her golden six yards and jewels were created by renowned Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, and the bustier was a creation of the Schiaparelli fashion house. Natasha was one of the best-dressed celebrities of the greatest night in fashion thanks to the marriage of Indian culture with the renowned Italian design firm and the American-inspired theme. Natasha posted the images to her Instagram page and explained that she was inspired by the contrasts between the rapid development of the world and how people treat women and the defenseless, as these differences act as a gilded cage.

Natasha selected a floor-sweeping tulle saree with a bespoke gold handcrafted print. It was adorned with “bevel beads, semi-precious stones, crystals, sequins, and appliquéd printed velvet" in addition to being embroidered with silk floss thread. She wore the six yards with a sweetheart-necked, matching-embroidered strapless top.

Natasha paired the saree with a hand-forged metal bustier by Schiaparelli that had oversized wires that extended over her head. Additionally, she wore custom jewellery made by Sabyasachi, including a headdress, earrings, statement rings, bangles, sunglasses with jewels, and sunglasses. They are limited edition collectibles from Sabyasachi’s Curiosity Art and Antiquity Project and a part of the designer’s fine jewellery line.

Last but not least, Natasha styled her Met Gala outfit with Christian Louboutin heels, a sleek open hairstyle, nude blush pink lip colour, decorated nails, strong winged eyeliner, metallic eye makeup, and blushed skin.

