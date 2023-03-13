Home » Lifestyle » As Sun Transits From Aquarius To Pisces, These Zodiac Signs Will Reap Benefits

As Sun Transits From Aquarius To Pisces, These Zodiac Signs Will Reap Benefits

The Sun is currently residing in Aquarius. It will be moving to Pisces on March 15.

Cancer, Taurus and Capricorn will have an especially good time.
Astrology suggests that the positions of different planets, the moon and the Sun can have a great impact on our lives, depending on our zodiac signs. Sometimes these changes bring about positive reinforcements, while others may have a negative effect. The Sun is currently residing in the zodiac sign Aquarius. It will be moving to Pisces on March 15. This entry will bring good fortune to people with some zodiac signs. Cancer, Taurus and Capricorn will have an especially good time.

Bhopal astrologer and Vaastu consultant Pandit Hitendra Kumar Sharma sheds more light on the benefits of the movement of the Sun for these zodiacs:

Taurus – Due to the effect of the Sun’s movement from its enemy sign Aquarius to Pisces, people with the zodiac sign Taurus will see higher officials supporting them at the workplace. Employees may expect the responsibility of a big project. If you are looking for a good job, you may find one. If you want to go abroad for higher studies, your wish may soon be fulfilled. Big financial help from a friend is a possibility.

Cancer – Cancerians will see the Sun and Saturn conjunct happening in the 8th house. Due to the Sun’s zodiac movement, Cancerians can expect a huge increment in wealth. Luck will be on their side, and they may go on a pilgrimage soon. Newlyweds will plan a family, and people in government jobs will see advancement in their careers.

Capricorn – People with the zodiac sign of Capricorn will see the conjunction of Sun and Saturn in the family house. This means that the Sun’s exit from Aquarius will cause a reduction in family disputes for the people of Capricorn. Their speech will also have a positive effect on people. They may have to travel due to work-related engagements. Their courage will increase and they will be able to take bigger steps in life with much more ease. If they are planning to get a job abroad, they may succeed.

