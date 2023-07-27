Astrologer Predicts Zodiac Signs That Will Prosper With Pushya Nakshatra Transit

Astrologers believe that the Sun holds a significant influence over the lives of individuals, often referred to as the soul of man. Its journey across the zodiac affects all aspects of life, and its recent transit in Pushya Nakshatra has brought about positive changes for three zodiac signs - Gemini, Taurus, and Scorpio. This transit commenced on Thursday, July 20, at 5:08 p.m. and will continue until Thursday, August 3, after which the Sun will transition to Ashlesha Nakshatra at 4:04 p.m.

Dr Krishna Kumar Bhargava, an astrologer from Tirupati, shared these insights into the Sun’s influence on the three zodiac signs. His analysis points to a promising period for Taurus, Gemini, and Scorpio individuals, where they can leverage the Sun’s energies to their advantage in various spheres of life.

Advertisement

Taurus

For the people born under the Taurus sign, the arrival of the Sun in Pushya Nakshatra signifies a period of various benefits. Their position and reputation are likely to see an upswing, while their social influence can also experience improvement. The transit could open up new avenues of income, leading to an overall improvement in their financial situation. Taurus individuals may experience an increase in their courage, encouraging them to take calculated risks at work, ultimately leading to success.

Gemini

Gemini individuals can expect profitable outcomes in their business ventures during the Sun’s transit in Pushya Nakshatra. The positive effects will extend to their ancestral business, where their diligent efforts will bear fruit. Family support will be an added advantage during this time, and Gemini people will be able to overpower their adversaries, leading to the failure of any plots against them. Financially, they can expect stability, and their expanded social network will prove to be beneficial in their professional endeavours.